Arsenal learn staggering asking price of Real Madrid attacker Vinícius Júnior

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Arsenal are exploring whether a sensational move for Vinícius Júnior could be financially possible, with the Brazilian’s Real Madrid future still uncertain.



Vinícius has entered the final year of his contract, and talks over an extension have yet to deliver a final agreement.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen the left side of Arsenal’s attack, and Vinícius would represent a genuine superstar addition.

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His pace, directness and experience of deciding Champions League matches would immediately raise the level of a team already competing for the biggest trophies.

Real Madrid still want Vinícius to stay, but the contract situation has opened the door to outside interest.

Arsenal’s pursuit remains tentative, although the Gunners are considered the most realistic destination if Vinícius decides to leave Spain this summer.

Real Madrid set price for Arsenal target Vinícius

According to SPORT, Real Madrid will not consider selling Vinícius for less than €160 million.

The Spanish club want any agreement to include a substantial guaranteed fee, rather than relying heavily on difficult performance-related bonuses.

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Madrid’s preference remains to extend Vinícius’ contract, but they must protect themselves against the possibility of losing him for nothing in 2027.

Vinícius remains one of the club’s most valuable players, and Florentino Pérez is unwilling to accept a reduced fee simply because his contract is running down.

Arsenal are assessing whether the transfer fee and Vinícius’ salary could fit within their financial structure.

No formal bid has been submitted, but the Gunners are staying informed while Vinícius considers his future.

Vinícius would completely transform the Gunners

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal’s interest in Vinícius is genuine, although there has been no direct contact between the clubs.

From a football perspective, Vinícius would be an extraordinary signing.

He could give Arsenal an elite one-against-one threat on the left, create space for Bukayo Saka and provide the decisive quality needed in major Champions League matches.

However, paying €160 million for Vinícius when he could potentially become a free agent next summer would be a huge financial gamble.

Arsenal must also consider whether his wages would disrupt their current structure.

Arsenal should remain patient until Vinícius gives a clear indication that he wants the move.

Vinícius is one of the few players capable of transforming Arsenal immediately, but the deal only makes sense if Madrid lower their price or the Brazilian actively pushes for an Emirates switch.

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