Bruno Guimaraes orders ultimatum to his representatives as he seeks move to Arsenal

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães is approaching a decisive stage, with the midfielder reportedly asking for clarity before returning to club duty.



The Brazil international remains Mikel Arteta’s leading midfield target, but the transfer is still being held up by a major difference in valuation.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Arsenal believe Guimarães can add leadership, press resistance and Premier League experience alongside Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi.

Newcastle, however, have already lost important players this summer and are determined not to weaken their squad again without receiving an exceptional offer.

Guimarães is not planning to force his way out, but his desire for a quick decision could increase pressure on both clubs to either negotiate seriously or end the uncertainty.

Guimarães wants decision before pre-season return

According to TEAMtalk, Guimarães has told his representatives that he wants his future resolved within the next week, before he reports back for Newcastle’s pre-season programme.

Arsenal are preparing to test the Magpies with an offer of around £70 million and believe a deal could eventually be completed for approximately £80 million.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Newcastle’s position is considerably firmer. The club reportedly regard Guimarães as being worth at least £100 million and insist Arsenal’s proposed valuation will not be accepted.

Despite wanting the move, the midfielder is expected to report for training and has no intention of creating a public dispute.

That professional stance protects his relationship with Newcastle, but it also means Arsenal cannot rely on player pressure to reduce the fee.

Arsenal must make their best offer or walk away

Reuters reports that Eddie Howe cannot guarantee Guimarães will remain at Newcastle, despite holding positive private conversations with his captain.

Howe also made clear that everyone at the club wants the midfielder to stay.

The one-week request should force Arsenal to make their strongest realistic offer quickly.

Guimarães would improve the starting eleven immediately, but paying close to £100 million for a 28-year-old would carry substantial long-term risk.

A package around £80 million, including achievable add-ons, feels like a reasonable compromise.

If Newcastle refuse to negotiate within that range, Arsenal should move to another target rather than allowing the saga to dominate the final weeks of the window.

Guimarães deserves clarity, and both clubs now need to provide it.

Arsenal learn staggering asking price of Real Madrid attacker Vinícius Júnior