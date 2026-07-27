(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are in active talks to sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The West London club is exploring a shock move to bring the 35-year-old veteran forward to Stamford Bridge to add proven Premier League experience to their frontline.

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Fabrizio Romano: Xabi Alonso gives green light to Welbeck signing

Fabrizio Romano broke the surprising transfer update on X, revealing that newly appointed Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has explicitly sanctioned the move for the former England international.

“Xabi Alonso has approved Danny Welbeck as new experienced option upfront for Chelsea. Chelsea in active talks to explore this possibility from Brighton.”

?? Xabi Alonso has approved Danny Welbeck as new experienced option upfront for Chelsea.#CFC in active talks to explore this possibility from Brighton. ? https://t.co/cMfwuqgtU3 pic.twitter.com/8cT69a7ZAw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

Alonso values Welbeck’s tactical intelligence, press resistance, and leadership in the dressing room as Chelsea look to balance a young, dynamic squad with proven top-flight pedigree.

Welbeck arrives off the back of his finest individual goalscoring campaign, having netted 14 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls.

Having spent six successful seasons on the South Coast, scoring 51 goals and assisting 18 in over 200 appearances, Brighton are reportedly open to allowing Welbeck to make the move if a suitable agreement is reached between both clubs.

Chelsea open to offloading Liam Delap

Welbeck’s prospective arrival at Stamford Bridge is expected to trigger movement in Chelsea’s crowded attacking department.

With Joao Pedro already in the squad, the West Londoners are reportedly open to offloading 23-year-old forward Liam Delap to make room for Welbeck’s arrival.

Delap, who joined Chelsea as a promising prospect, has found starting opportunities limited under the new tactical setup.

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Several Premier League and European clubs have already inquired about Delap’s availability on both loan and permanent arrangements.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson’s future at the club remains uncertain as well.

Chelsea’s board is currently prioritizing securing Welbeck’s signature before finalizing any outbound departures ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.