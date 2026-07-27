Chelsea FC (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Brighton striker Danny Welbeck this summer.

According to The Athletic, they are looking to sign a 35-year-old striker who is in the final year of his contract with the Seagulls. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal to get the signing across the line.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea are optimistic about getting the deal done and that the player is keen to complete the move. The former Manchester United striker will be excited about the possibility of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world once again.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Chelsea are optimistic on closing a deal to sign Danny Welbeck. Talks already progressing and Welbeck keen on the move.“

Chelsea need more depth in the attacking unit, and he could be a solid short-term acquisition. Welbeck could support Joao Pedro in the attack next season. Liam Delap was quite underwhelming last season, and Chelsea need more options at their disposal.

The 35-year-old will help create opportunities for his teammates and score goals as well. He scored 14 goals for the Seagulls last season, and his numbers will only improve when he’s playing in a team with better creators.

Given his contract situation, he will be available for a nominal investment. He knows the Premier League well, and he could make an immediate impact at Chelsea. The Blues had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need a deeper, higher-quality squad to get back on track.

The 35-year-old was a key player for Brighton, and they will not want to lose him easily, but his contract situation has put them under pressure. Instead of losing him for free next year, it makes sense for the club to sell him for a reasonable fee this summer and replace him properly.