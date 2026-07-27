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Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona defender Gerard Martin.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with clubs such as AC Milan, according to MilanNews. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea come forward with their official offer to get the deal done.

They need more depth in the defensive unit, and Martin could be a useful acquisition. He is still relatively young, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into an important player for the club. He can operate in central defence as well as a makeshift fullback.

Chelsea looked quite vulnerable defensively last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to do well next season. They failed to secure European qualification, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Adding a quality defender could make a big difference for them.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Chelsea will be exciting for Martin as well. It would be a step up in his career, especially if they are willing to provide him with regular opportunities. He is not a guaranteed starter at Barcelona, and it would make sense for him to move on to a club where he can play every week.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season. They have brought a new manager and they have an ambitious project. Martin will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Chelsea also have more financial resources than the Italian club, and they should be able to win the race for his signature. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal quickly.