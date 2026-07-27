(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace right-back Danny Imray is closing in on a permanent transfer to Championship side Wrexham, according to the latest report from Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

The 23-year-old full-back is on the verge of completing a move worth around £5 million as the Hollywood-owned North Wales club continues to assemble a squad capable of mounting an ambitious push toward Premier League promotion.

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Crystal Palace star to be left out of pre-season squad as exit looms

In a clear sign that negotiations are entering their final stages, Crystal Palace are expected to omit Imray from their traveling squad for the upcoming pre-season Como Cup tournament in Italy.

Reporting the breakthrough on X, Mike McGrath confirmed the imminent departure:

“Crystal Palace expected to leave Danny Imray out of squad for the pre-season Como Cup in Italy 🇮🇹 The 23yo closing in on move to Wrexham as they mount Championship promotion bid. Deal worth around 5m for full-back after successful loans.”

Crystal Palace expected to leave Danny Imray out of squad for the pre-season Como Cup in Italy ?? The 23yo closing in on move to Wrexham as they mount Championship promotion bid. Deal worth around 5m for full-back after successful loans #wba #utmp #cpfc ?????????????????? — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 27, 2026

With talks progressing rapidly between both clubs, Palace have taken the precautionary measure to keep the defender out of match action to avoid any risk of injury ahead of his medical test and contract finalizing at the Racecourse Ground

Danny Imray’s time at Palace

Imray’s journey at Selhurst Park has been defined by steady progress and impressive development.

Joining Crystal Palace’s academy setup from Chelmsford City in 2021, the dynamic wing-back quickly earned a reputation for his rapid pace, physical stamina, and attacking output down the right flank.

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To gain essential first-team experience, Imray embarked on productive loan spells, most notably excelling during temporary stints with Bromley and West Bromwich Albion, where he established himself as a reliable force at senior level.

Although first-team pathways in South London remained competitive, his performances on loan caught the eye of Wrexham’s recruitment team.

The move represents a significant financial investment for Wrexham as they aim to solidify their defense with proven, high-upside talent.