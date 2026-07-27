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Inter Milan are set to discuss a two-year deal with John Stones as a free agent, with talks ongoing as per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The 32-year-old England international is available without a transfer fee following the expiration of his contract at Manchester City, ending a decorated decade-long tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

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Fabrizio Romano updates on John Stones

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano provided the latest update on the high-profile transfer saga surrounding the multi-time Premier League winner:

“Understand Inter are set to discuss a two year deal with John Stones as a free agent, talks ongoing. Juventus also approached his camp over the weekend.

Decision up to the English CB who also has proposals in Premier League.”

???? Understand Inter are set to discuss a two year deal with John Stones as a free agent, talks ongoing. Juventus also approached his camp over the weekend. Decision up to the English CB who also has proposals in Premier League. pic.twitter.com/a3pk4TGt7A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

The Nerazzurri have been in direct contact with Stones’ representatives for several days to establish terms for a move to Serie A.

???????? Inter and Juventus are both in talks with John Stones’ camp over potential free transfer. Negotiations are taking place this week with Stones open to Italy as next destination. Chelsea and Arsenal made approaches too; up to Stones. ??? https://t.co/PqAIIgeLfc pic.twitter.com/zwrns4mUru — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

Final decision up to John Stones who has offers from English clubs as well

The ultimate decision rests entirely with the veteran defender, who is weighing option-rich proposals across Europe.

Alongside Serie A giants Inter and Juventus, who made contact over the weekend, Premier League contenders Chelsea and Arsenal have both made approaches to retain his services in England.

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Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is also said to be a big admirer of Stones, seeing him as an ideal leader to bring into his side.

Stones is understood to be intrigued by the prospect of taking on a fresh tactical challenge in Italian football, though a stay in England remains firmly on the table.

John Stones will be an excellent free signing

Securing a player of Stones’ caliber on a free transfer represents a massive opportunity for any elite European club.

Boasting six Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and extensive international experience with England, the Englishman offers world-class composure, defensive intelligence, and elite ball-playing capabilities.

For Inter Milan, adding his versatility to their defensive rotation without paying a transfer fee would be a masterstroke of summer business.