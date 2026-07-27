Journalist claims 'agreement in principle' reached between Liverpool and wing wizard

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola has reportedly taken an important step forward, with the club reaching an agreement in principle over personal terms with the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.



The 23-year-old has emerged as Liverpool’s leading target as they rebuild their frontline following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Barcola’s speed, direct running and ability to operate on either wing would give Andoni Iraola a proven but still developing attacker capable of becoming a major figure at Anfield.

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However, agreeing terms with Barcola is only one part of the operation.

PSG remain in a strong negotiating position and are demanding a huge fee before allowing the France international to leave. There is no completed agreement between the two clubs.

Liverpool agree deal to sign Bradley Barcola

According to Nicolò Schira on X, Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Barcola over a contract running until 2032.

🚨 Excl. – Agreement in principle between #PSG’s winger Bradley #Barcola and #Liverpool for a contract until 2032 with a top salary. #transfers #LFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 27, 2026

The proposed deal would reportedly place the winger among the club’s highest earners.

Schira also claims Liverpool are preparing an offer worth more than €100 million.

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That would represent a major statement of intent, but PSG are said to want between €150 million and €170 million before sanctioning a transfer.

The personal agreement gives Liverpool encouragement because it suggests Barcola is prepared to make Anfield his next destination.

Nevertheless, the transfer cannot advance unless the Reds convince PSG to lower their valuation or accept a structured package involving achievable add-ons.

Reds must now focus on agreement with PSG

PSG value Barcola at approximately £145 million reportedly and have used recent record-breaking Premier League transfers as benchmarks.

Liverpool have held initial discussions, while Arsenal have also monitored his situation.

From a tactical perspective, Barcola looks an excellent replacement for some of the width and unpredictability lost with Salah.

He can attack defenders directly, threaten space behind the back line and contribute from either side.

Liverpool should push hard to complete the deal, but an agreement with the player must not pressure them into accepting any price PSG demand.

Barcola has enormous potential, yet £145 million is an elite superstar fee for someone who has not always been guaranteed a starting place in Paris.

A bid above €100 million with realistic bonuses would be aggressive but reasonable.

Liverpool have made progress, but disciplined club-to-club negotiations will determine whether this becomes a major signing or another expensive transfer chase.

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