Leeds fans think James Trafford transfer is imminent after spotting private jet

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Leeds United supporters are convinced James Trafford’s arrival at Elland Road could be imminent after spotting private jet activity that they believe is linked to the Manchester City goalkeeper.

Flight-tracking posts on X have generated significant excitement among the Leeds fanbase, with many supporters suggesting a charter aircraft heading into Leeds Bradford Airport could be connected to the club’s pursuit of the England international.

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Leeds fans speculate over James Trafford arrival

Speculation reached fever pitch when eagle-eyed supporters spotted radar data for a private plane heading directly toward Leeds Bradford Airport.

According to circulating posts on social media, rumor mill chatter indicates that Trafford may be flying in on the exact same aircraft that brought Swiss forward Noah Okafor to Leeds when he finalized his move from AC Milan.

“It’s the same registration plane used during the Okafor deal,” noted one viral fan report on X.

Leeds have been locked in advanced negotiations with Manchester City for the 23-year-old England international, leading the transfer chase ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

With direct talks between boardrooms progressing rapidly, supporters view the sudden aviation movement as tangible proof that a record deal for the highly-rated shot-stopper is entering its final stages.

Leeds United major goalkeeper shuffle this summer

The urgent pursuit of Trafford comes amidst a complete overhaul of Leeds United’s goalkeeping department during the summer transfer window.

The Whites suffered a double departure in quick succession, with former first-choice custodian Illan Meslier completing a high-profile move to Arsenal and experienced backup Karl Darlow joining Manchester United.

Those high-profile exits left manager Daniel Farke without a senior, established line of defense heading into the new season.

Trafford, who made 17 appearances and registered eight clean sheets for Manchester City last campaign following his return from Burnley, has emerged as Elland Road’s undisputed primary target.

Although social media speculation has intensified following the private jet sightings, any deal will still depend on Leeds and Manchester City reaching a full agreement.

If negotiations are successfully concluded, Trafford would represent one of Leeds’ biggest signings of the summer and fill one of the most important positions in Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the new season.