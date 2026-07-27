(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ibrahim Mbaye has been offered to Liverpool this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the talented young attacker.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the PSG youngster’s representatives have been in touch with multiple clubs as they look to secure a move for their client. The 18-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to develop further, and he’s unlikely to get those opportunities at the French club.

Aston Villa have also been offered the chance to sign the player. The West Midlands club could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Mbaye would be a superb long-term investment.

He impressed with his cameos in the World Cup, and he’s highly rated across Europe. He has a bright future ahead of himself, and regular football at a high level could bring out the best in him.

Similarly, Liverpool could use more quality on the flanks as well. They need a deeper squad in order to do well, and signing the 18-year-old could be a wise decision. However, they might not be able to provide him with regular opportunities right now.

The only way a move to Liverpool would make sense for the player would be if they are willing to send him out on loan immediately after signing him. Mbaye has 8 goal contributions in 42 matches for PSG.

Mbaye cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club at the stage of his career. Perhaps a loan move would be ideal for him in the short term, and he might be able to establish himself as an important player at a top team in future.