Alexander Isak and teammates of Liverpool take a knee prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with a move away from Everton during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Senegal international, and they could look to make a move. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested in the 25-year-old attacker.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for Everton in the Premier League with 17 goals in 71 matches, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a bigger club. The opportunity to join Liverpool or Manchester United will be quite exciting for him.

The African can operate on either flank, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

It will be interesting to see if Everton is willing to sanction his departure. He is a key player for them, and his exit would be a massive blow. Given the animosity between Everton and Liverpool, it would be extremely difficult for the Reds to secure his signature. On the other hand, Manchester United might have an easier task on their hands, convincing Everton to sell.

Liverpool have lost Mohamed Salah, and they need to replace him properly. They need more quality on the flanks. They have already invested in Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but they need more options at their disposal.

Similarly, Manchester United have been overly dependent on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and it remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done. Everton is likely to demand a premium for the Senegal International. He is an indispensable asset for them, and they need to replace him properly.