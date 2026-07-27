Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a central defender this summer, and they have identified John Stones and Ezri Konsa as potential targets.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Andoni Iraola wants to add more depth to the defensive unit. Liverpool have lost Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez can be quite injury-prone.

Giovanni Leoni is also returning from a serious injury. In addition, Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s, and Liverpool cannot play him in every game. They need to be able to rotate the defensive unit, and signing another quality central defender would be ideal.

Stones is available on a free transfer after the expiry of his Manchester City contract, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition in the short term. He has plenty of experience and quality, and he has shown that at both the club and national levels. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Liverpool.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for the defender as well. Liverpool will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for trophies. He knows what it takes to play for a big club, and he has won the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City.

Similarly, Konsa has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa. However, the West Midlands club is unlikely to let him leave for cheap. He has been an important player for them, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa League last season. They will look to demand a premium for his signature.

Stones seems like the ideal option for Liverpool right now. They will be able to sign him for free, which would allow them to improve other areas of the squad as well.