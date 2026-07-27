Liverpool and Arsenal face British record demand in pursuit of Bradley Barcola

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Liverpool and Arsenal have been warned that signing Bradley Barcola will require one of the biggest transfer packages in English football history.



Paris Saint-Germain value the 23-year-old at £145 million, despite the winger not always being guaranteed a starting role under Luis Enrique.

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Liverpool need an established wide forward following Mohamed Salah’s departure and see Barcola’s speed, direct running and ability to play on either flank as ideal for their rebuild.

Arsenal are also searching for greater quality on the left after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Barcola’s position remains interesting because PSG have significant competition across their attack.

However, the European champions are financially secure and have no reason to approve a discounted sale, leaving both Premier League clubs with a difficult decision.

PSG set huge price as Premier League interest grows

According to The Times, PSG will demand approximately £145 million before considering Barcola’s departure.

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested, but neither club has yet shown a willingness to meet that valuation.

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PSG are reportedly using this summer’s inflated Premier League market as a reference point, including Chelsea’s £117 million signing of Rogers and Manchester City’s £116 million deal for Elliot Anderson.

Barcola remains highly regarded in Paris, even though competition from Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has limited his starting opportunities.

He also strengthened his reputation by scoring three times during France’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Liverpool have greater need than Arsenal

talkSPORT reports that Liverpool have already held initial discussions and view Barcola as a leading option after ending their pursuit of Yan Diomande.

Arsenal remain attentive, but Liverpool currently appear to have the clearer vacancy in their attack.

Barcola would provide the acceleration and one-against-one threat Liverpool lost with Salah, while his versatility would give Andoni Iraola several tactical options.

Arsenal could also use him to add more unpredictability alongside Bukayo Saka and their central attackers.

Both clubs should remain interested without accepting PSG’s full demand. Barcola is an elite talent with room to improve, but £145 million is a superstar price for someone who has not consistently been PSG’s first-choice winger.

Liverpool’s need may be greater, yet they should negotiate firmly. Unless Barcola actively pushes to leave or PSG lower their valuation, pursuing a more affordable alternative would represent smarter business.

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