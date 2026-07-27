(Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to do everything they can to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola before the end of the summer transfer window, according to prominent Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds have identified the 23-year-old French international winger as a marquee priority to revitalise their frontline ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

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Florian Plettenberg: Liverpool talks for Barcola scheduled for Monday

Plettenberg broke the late-night transfer update on X, revealing that the Reds’ hierarchy is preparing to make a decisive push to secure the attacker’s signature.

The news indicates that while personal terms will not pose a roadblock, Liverpool must still strike an official agreement on a transfer fee with PSG, who value the player at over €100m.

“Liverpool are now set to do everything they can to sign Bradley Barcola before Deadline Day. Liverpool are aware of the player’s personal terms and do not expect any issues on that front if a transfer agreement with PSG can be reached. More talks are scheduled for Monday. Liverpool are considering submitting an opening bid soon. Barcola is open to leaving PSG this summer.”

?? Liverpool are now set to do everything they can to sign Bradley Barcola before Deadline Day. Liverpool are aware of the player’s personal terms and do not expect any issues on that front if a transfer agreement with PSG can be reached. More talks are scheduled for Monday.… pic.twitter.com/wqTNJBjmxU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 26, 2026

Why Barcola would be an ideal signing for Liverpool

Barcola has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting young wide forwards thanks to his pace, direct dribbling and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.

His versatility allows him to play on either wing, making him an attractive option for Iraola as Liverpool adapt to life following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

The French international also fits the energetic, front-foot style associated with Iraola’s teams.

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His willingness to press aggressively, recover possession high up the pitch and drive forward in transition makes him well suited to Liverpool’s tactical approach.

Still only 23, Barcola also offers significant long-term upside while already possessing valuable Champions League and international experience.

If Liverpool can strike an agreement with PSG, they would be landing one of the most coveted young attackers in European football and making a major statement ahead of the new campaign.