A mural in tribute to former Liverpool player Diogo Jota is seen outside the stadium prior to during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool are working to sign PSG attacker Bradley Barcola, but a deal is unlikely to be straightforward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is likely to take time, and the two clubs will need to reach an agreement. PSG value the player at around €170 million, but Romano believes a deal could be done for less.

It is no secret that Liverpool need more quality on the flank, and the 23-year-old could be a game changer for them. He is excellent at beating players in one-versus-one situations and stretching the opposition defence. Liverpool needs someone like him in the attack, and they should do everything in their power to get the deal done.

Romano said: “Liverpool are working on a deal for Bradley Barcola, but don’t expect a breakthrough within the next few hours. It’s going to take time for negotiations and discussions. “I can confirm and explain today: Barcola is very open to and keen on Liverpool. He is attracted by the project. He believes Liverpool would be the perfect option for his future. “Barcola can’t control anything regarding club-to-club negotiations, and obviously PSG would want a significant fee. I don’t think it’s going to be €170m; I think it will be for less than that. “Liverpool are in contact, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Barcola needs regular game time in order to develop and fulfil his potential. Leaving the French outfit would be ideal for him as well. Liverpool will be able to provide him with regular opportunities in the Premier League.

He scored 13 goals last season and picked up seven assists. Barcola’s numbers are likely to improve when he plays regularly and with an attacking team. Liverpool could bring out the best in the player.

The Reds have lacked unpredictability going forward, and the French international will add a new dimension to their attacking unit as well. The move could be ideal for all parties.