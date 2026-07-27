Liverpool learn Maghnes Akliouche stance on potential move to Anfield

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new right-sided attacker has suffered another setback, with Maghnes Akliouche reportedly making Paris Saint-Germain his preferred destination.



The Reds are prepared to offer Monaco more money than PSG, but the player’s position could prevent the financially stronger proposal from becoming decisive.

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Liverpool identified the 24-year-old as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, with his creativity, close control and ability to play from the right making him a natural fit.

The Reds have already checked the conditions of a transfer and are willing to compete seriously with the European champions.

However, Akliouche’s determination to remain in France has placed PSG firmly in control, even though they have yet to agree a fee with Monaco.

Winger prefers move to PSG over Liverpool

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Akliouche only wants to join PSG despite Liverpool being willing to offer Monaco a larger transfer package and provide the midfielder with better personal terms.

PSG have followed the France international for several months and reportedly secured his approval earlier in the summer.

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Their negotiations with Monaco are continuing, but previous offers have fallen short of the Ligue 1 club’s valuation.

Liverpool’s willingness to pay more puts pressure on PSG to improve their proposal, yet it does not necessarily improve the Reds’ chances.

Unless Akliouche changes his position, Monaco may ultimately have to choose between accepting a lower offer from Paris or keeping an unhappy player.

Reds should avoid chasing uninterested target

Sky Sports previously confirmed that Liverpool had approached Monaco to check Akliouche’s availability.

PSG had already seen several bids rejected, including an offer worth around €40 million.

Akliouche would suit Andoni Iraola’s pressing system. He creates chances, carries the ball effectively and works aggressively without possession.

However, tactical suitability should not outweigh the importance of a player genuinely wanting the move.

Liverpool should set a firm deadline before walking away. They have already suffered disappointment in other winger pursuits and cannot spend the closing stages of the window trying to convince another player who prefers Paris.

Liverpool’s financial power may help them reach Monaco’s demands, but money cannot guarantee commitment.

The smarter approach would be to redirect their budget towards an attacker who views Anfield as the first choice rather than a backup destination.

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