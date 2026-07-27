Federico Chiesa has no plans to leave Liverpool. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer.

The 28-year-old Italian attacker has struggled for regular opportunities since joining the Premier League club, but the arrival of a new manager could signal a new dawn for the player. The attacker has revealed that he loves playing for Liverpool and hopes for a fresh start under Andoni Iraola.

The Italian impressed with his cameo against Sunderland in the recent preseason game, and he managed to get on the score sheet. Iraola used him as a central striker rather than on the flanks. It will be interesting to see if the manager is willing to keep him at the club beyond this season and use him as a dynamic attacking option.

“Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool,” he said to the Athletic. “I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything. I am doing the best I can to have a chance here and then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool. “It is always a fresh start at the beginning of the year. Maybe there have been too many fresh starts, but I don’t care. I am trying to do my best for this new manager. Last year I also felt ready to play a bigger role, but then it depended on whether the coach wanted me to play or not. “The gaffer had his game plans, he took his decisions, I have nothing to say about that. This year, let us say it is a new chapter. There is a new manager and I have to focus on that.” “The only conversations I’ve had with the coach have been about pressing and tactics. He put me striker today. I have played my whole career as a winger but I am happy to play striker as well. “We have been training two weeks now with a new coach and we have seen what he wants. He wants high intensity, one versus one all over the pitch, that’s what we wanted to show today.”

There is no doubt that Chiesa is a quality player with extensive experience. He could be a very useful option for Liverpool in the attack. If they manage to use him properly, he will help create opportunities for his teammates and score important goals for the team.

Iraola likes dynamic attackers like Chiesa, who can slot into multiple roles and contribute in the final third. It would not be a surprise if Liverpool decided to keep the 28-year-old at the club and give him an important role in the team.