Man United face major hurdle in their pursuit of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye

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Manchester United’s interest in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has been complicated by Al-Hilal entering the race.



United have monitored the Senegal international as a possible addition on the left, but their ability to act has been restricted by uncertainty surrounding Marcus Rashford’s future.

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That delay may now prove costly. Al-Hilal have the financial strength to move quickly and are looking for another major attacking signing.

Ndiaye’s versatility, direct running and Premier League experience make him an attractive target, while Everton regard him as an important player and are unlikely to welcome a sale.

Negotiations are only at an early stage, but the Saudi approach represents a genuine setback for United.

Al-Hilal open talks to sign Everton winger

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Al-Hilal have opened talks to sign Ndiaye from Everton.

The discussions remain at an early stage, but the Saudi club have placed the 26-year-old high on their shortlist and his representatives are open to initial conversations.

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Everton will ultimately decide whether the transfer can progress. Ndiaye remains under contract and is considered a central part of their plans, meaning Al-Hilal may need to present a substantial proposal before formal negotiations develop.

The important difference is that Al-Hilal appear ready to act now. United have admired the player, but their interest has not yet developed into an official bid.

Man United delay could cost them to sign Ndiaye

TEAMtalk reported that United appreciate Ndiaye but have not progressed because Rashford is still at the club.

The Red Devils are unlikely to recruit another high-profile left winger unless space is created in the squad and on the wage bill.

That cautious approach makes financial sense, but it leaves United vulnerable. Al-Hilal can offer Everton a major fee and potentially provide Ndiaye with a lucrative contract before United resolve their internal situation.

This is a clear warning for United. Ndiaye would bring energy, ball-carrying and tactical flexibility to Michael Carrick’s attack, but admiration means little without decisive action.

United should quickly clarify Rashford’s role and decide whether Ndiaye is a genuine priority.

Otherwise, Al-Hilal could remove one of their preferred attacking options from the market before Old Trafford officials are ready to move.

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