(Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made a surprise move today in an attempt to sign Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall, as per a prominent source on X.

The Red Devils are actively looking to bolster their central midfield engine room ahead of the new season and have identified the 20-year-old Swedish international as a top-tier target.

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Man United contact Tottenham over Lucas Bergvall

Popular transfer insider account on X broke the news, revealing that United have initiated contact with Spurs to explore the possibility of signing Bergvall this summer.

The report claims Spurs have made their stance clear by placing a valuation of between £50 million and £55 million on the young midfielder.

“Exclusive Manchester United is making some intriguing moves today in the transfer market. Our sources have revealed that they’ve reached out to Tottenham regarding midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Spurs have reportedly set his price tag at around the £50m-£55m mark.”

While Tottenham are reluctant to part ways with one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders, their steep valuation reflects both his high ceiling and contract security in North London.

Bergvall has informed Tottenham he wants to leave

The sudden interest in the player comes after Bergvall informed Tottenham’s hierarchy earlier in the transfer window of his desire to leave.

Since arriving from Djurgården, the Swedish playmaker has shown immense potential and ability, but intense competition for places in Spurs’ midfield has led him to reconsider his long-term role.

Bergvall’s availability has immediately put major European heavyweights on high alert.

Chelsea, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli have all been linked with the midfielder in recent weeks.

However, with Manchester United entering the race and stepping up to reportedly make official contact and testing Spurs’ resolve with a potential £50m-plus proposal, the Red Devils are placing themselves at the forefront of the race to secure his highly-coveted signature before the deadline.

Would Tottenham sell?

Despite the reported interest, Tottenham are unlikely to let Bergvall leave without a significant offer.

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The club view him as one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe and have invested heavily in his development since bringing him to North London.

Any deal would therefore require Manchester United to meet Spurs’ valuation, making this one of the transfer stories to watch as the window approaches its conclusion.