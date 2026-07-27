(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now preparing a move to sign Alex Scott from Bournemouth during the summer transfer window.

As per SportsBoom, Chelsea are also interested in the player, but Manchester United are hoping to hijack the move. Chelsea had an offer of £64 million rejected for the 22-year-old midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can come forward with an acceptable offer.

Scott had a very impressive campaign with the Cherries last season, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for a bigger club. He could be an asset for Manchester United. They need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old will help them improve. Manchester United have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Ideally, they should look to invest in a defensive midfielder. Scott is a hard-working player who can help out defensively, but he is not a specialist defensive midfielder. They will need to properly replace Casemiro. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use a player like him as well. They have been overly dependent on Enzo Fernandez for control and creativity in the middle of the park. Scott could help share the playmaking burden with the South American. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea comes forward with an improved offer to sign the player.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have the financial means to get the deal over the line, and they will have to pay a premium to convince Bournemouth.

Clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle United have been monitoring the talented young midfielder in recent months. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.