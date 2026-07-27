(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

The agent of Tottenham winger Manor Solomon has confirmed his client wants to leave the club permanently this summer in search of regular playing time.

Despite featuring in Spurs’ opening pre-season fixtures under head coach Roberto De Zerbi, representative Ronen Katzav revealed that the winger’s primary objective remains securing a fresh start elsewhere.

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Ronen Katzav on Manor Solomon wanting to leave Tottenham

Speaking to Sport 5 (quotes via Sport Witness), Katzav dismissed suggestions that Solomon’s pre-season involvement indicates a long-term role in North London.

“He needs to be given a training camp as a Tottenham player right now. The fact that he’s starting in friendlies doesn’t mean anything, a coach can start with a second or third-string lineup and then mix things up; it doesn’t mean a thing,” he said.

“Next season? I don’t like to speculate. We have over a month left in the transfer window. What I will say is that the goal will be a permanent transfer, not a loan. Statistically speaking, the last week of the window is the busiest.

“He wants to be dominant and make an impact, and that probably won’t happen at Tottenham. It doesn’t seem like the right place for him, and they’ve given up on him too easily along the way. The real goal is to find a place where he can play regularly. Manor is a very high-quality player, both mentally and professionally.”

On potential suitors, Katzav added: “I won’t mention any specific team by name, that wouldn’t be appropriate. The goal is to remain in one of the top five leagues, without a doubt.”

Solomon has failed to succeed at Spurs

Solomon joined Tottenham on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2023 with high expectations.

However, his first season in North London was derailed by a serious knee injury after just six appearances, severely limiting his opportunities to establish himself.

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The winger subsequently rebuilt his form through loan spells, enjoying a successful Championship-winning campaign with Leeds United before spending last season with Villarreal and Fiorentina.

While those moves helped him regain fitness and regular minutes, they have not altered his long-term future at Spurs.

With two years remaining on his contract, Tottenham are now expected to work with Solomon to find a permanent buyer before the transfer deadline.

For Spurs, a sale would reduce the wage bill and generate funds for further recruitment, while Solomon would finally secure the consistent playing time he believes is essential at this stage of his career.

With the player determined to remain in one of Europe’s top five leagues, interest is expected to grow as clubs look to strengthen their squads in the closing weeks of the transfer window.