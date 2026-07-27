Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

He was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but it appears that the Spanish club has abandoned the pursuit. As per TEAMtalk, Manchester City are monitoring his situation, and they could look to make a move for the Chelsea star.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional for Chelsea since joining the club and he registered 22 goal contributions last season.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been appointed as the new manager of Manchester City and he rates the South American highly. He is keen on a reunion with the player and it remains to be seen with the Manchester City can get the deal done.

The Chelsea star is likely to cost a lot of money and Manchester City have already spent £116 million on Elliot Anderson. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to break the Bank once again.

There is no doubt that Fernandez is a top quality player and he would improve Manchester City immensely. He will help create chances for his teammates and score goals as well.

He has been a key player for club and country in recent years and the opportunity to play for Manchester City could be exciting for him. They are in a better position to compete for major trophies compared to Chelsea and the opportunity to reunite with his former manager will be exciting for Fernandez as well.

He has won major trophies with his country and he will look to succeed at the club level now. Chelsea will not be able to provide him with European football next season, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City come forward with an acceptable offer for the player. Convincing him to join the club might not be too difficult for them.