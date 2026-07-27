Real Madrid prepare €60m opening bid after Man City contract rejection

Real Madrid are preparing to make their first formal move for Rodri as they attempt to bring the Spanish midfielder back to La Liga.



The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his Manchester City contract, giving Madrid an opportunity to negotiate at a lower price than would normally be expected for a player of his quality.

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Rodri has reportedly rejected City’s latest renewal proposal and is interested in joining the Spanish giants.

Madrid are understood to have already made progress on personal terms, but the decisive stage will be reaching an agreement with City.

No bid has officially been accepted, and the two clubs remain apart in their valuations.

Personal terms agreed as Madrid prepare first offer

According to Nicolò Schira on X, Real Madrid are ready to submit an opening offer worth between €50 million and €60 million for Rodri.

The midfielder has reportedly agreed in principle to a contract running until June 2030.

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Schira also claims Rodri rejected Manchester City’s offer to extend his stay because he wants to join Madrid.

That gives Florentino Pérez an important advantage, particularly with the player’s current deal due to expire in 2027.

However, agreeing personal terms does not guarantee the transfer. City must still approve Rodri’s departure, and they are unlikely to accept Madrid’s first proposal without attempting to raise the price.

Man City are expected to demand more for Rodri

Managing Madrid reports that Manchester City value Rodri at approximately €80 million, while Madrid currently do not want to go beyond €60 million.

The €20 million gap is significant, but Rodri’s contract situation creates room for compromise. City must decide whether to negotiate now or risk losing one of their most influential players for nothing next summer.

From Madrid’s perspective, Rodri would bring control, defensive intelligence and leadership to a midfield still adjusting to the departures of several experienced figures.

His familiarity with Spanish football would also make him a lower-risk signing.

Madrid’s proposed bid is reasonable as an opening move, but €60 million may not be enough to close the deal.

A package containing a higher guaranteed fee and achievable bonuses could provide the solution.

City should fight to keep Rodri, but if he has firmly decided against renewing, accepting a strong offer this summer may be more sensible than delaying the inevitable.

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