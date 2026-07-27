Man United explore option of using Rashford in swap deal for midfield signing

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Manchester United and Roma could find themselves helping each other solve two major transfer issues, with Marcus Rashford’s future becoming connected to the Premier League club’s pursuit of Manu Koné.



United want another midfielder after adding Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but Roma’s €60 million valuation of Koné remains higher than they are currently prepared to pay.

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Including Rashford in the discussions could reduce the cash required while giving the England forward a fresh start in Serie A.

However, his substantial salary makes the proposed arrangement extremely difficult.

The idea has been discussed rather than developed into a formal exchange agreement.

Rashford option emerges during Man United talks with Roma

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rashford’s name has come up during discussions concerning Man United’s interest in Koné.

Roma are reportedly unwilling to reduce their €60 million asking price significantly, while some decision-makers at United remain unconvinced about making such a large investment.

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Contact with Koné’s representatives has nevertheless been positive, meaning the move has slowed rather than completely collapsed.

Rashford could theoretically be included to bridge the valuation gap, and his speed and ability to attack from the left would suit Roma.

The major obstacle is his reported net salary of around €11 million per season. A deal may therefore require United to continue paying a considerable share of his wages.

Can this option work for United and Roma?

Football Italia has also reported that Rashford was discussed while the clubs explored Koné’s situation, although the chances of Roma completing the transfer currently appear slim.

From United’s perspective, the concept is appealing. They could remove a high earner who no longer has a guaranteed starting role while lowering the cost of signing a powerful, press-resistant midfielder.

Roma, however, would be exchanging one of their most valuable assets for a player whose wages could seriously disrupt their salary structure.

Rashford may also need to accept a major reduction to make the move realistic.

United should not depend on a direct swap. Separate negotiations would be cleaner, allowing Roma to value Koné properly and Rashford to consider his options independently.

The idea solves problems on paper, but unless every party compromises financially, it is unlikely to progress beyond an interesting transfer discussion.

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