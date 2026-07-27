Second bid: Chelsea prepare another move for midfielder after £64 million rejection

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Chelsea are refusing to abandon their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott after seeing a substantial opening offer rejected.



The Blues view the 22-year-old as a long-term addition who can provide energy, ball progression and Premier League experience to Xabi Alonso’s midfield.

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Bournemouth’s resistance is understandable. Scott was central to their qualification for European football last season, remains under contract and has attracted interest from several leading English clubs.

However, his reported decision to reject a new deal has created uncertainty and encouraged Chelsea to believe another offer could eventually force a change in position.

No agreement is close, but Chelsea’s continued interest suggests the rejected £64 million bid may only have started the negotiations.

Chelsea consider improve offer after first rejection

According to Florian Plettenberg on X, Chelsea remain strongly interested in Scott and are considering returning with an improved proposal after Bournemouth rejected their opening £64 million offer.

The Cherries are determined to keep the midfielder, while several other clubs are monitoring his situation.

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Plettenberg also highlighted the esteem in which Scott is held by elite coaches.

Pep Guardiola previously described him as an “unbelievable player,” while Thomas Tuchel is also said to appreciate his qualities.

Those endorsements explain why Chelsea are willing to invest heavily in a midfielder who has yet to become an established senior England international.

talkSPORT reports that Bournemouth value Scott at around £80 million and expect him to remain, despite interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Blues must avoid turning admiration into overpayment

Scott would suit Chelsea’s recruitment strategy. He is young, homegrown, technically secure and capable of playing several midfield roles.

His ability to carry the ball through pressure could give Alonso another dynamic option alongside Chelsea’s established midfielders.

The concern is the price. Increasing a £64 million bid towards Bournemouth’s £80 million valuation would be a huge commitment, especially for a player whose attacking output remains relatively modest.

Chelsea should return with a structured offer containing achievable add-ons rather than immediately meeting the full asking price.

Scott’s potential is clear, and his contract stance may eventually weaken Bournemouth’s leverage.

However, Chelsea must avoid paying an elite-player fee based mainly on future development. A second bid makes sense, but only within a disciplined valuation.

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