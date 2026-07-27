(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are among the heavyweights who have contacted Paris Saint-Germain regarding explosive 18-year-old winger Ibrahim Mbaye, according to a report from RMC Sport.

The French champions do not rule out a potential departure if they receive a convincing proposal that satisfies their valuation.

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Tottenham ‘closely following’ Ibrahim Mbaye

Spurs have taken active steps by making initial enquiries to gauge the availability of the talented forward.

However, North London is far from his only potential destination. As per the report from RMC Sport, Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea, as well as Bundesliga powerhouses Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, are all closely monitoring Mbaye’s situation in the French capital.

While discussions remain at an exploratory stage, the fierce competition highlights Mbaye’s growing reputation across Europe.

Extract from the report reads:

According to our information, many big names on the continent have inquired in recent weeks about the situation of young Parisian talent. Clubs that have taken information include Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea. Everyone is closely following the development of the winger, considered one of the great hopes from the Paris Saint-Germain training center. The file is still far from being completed, but one thing is certain: Ibrahim Mbaye is already one of the most coveted young players on the market. It now remains to be seen whether one of the European giants will go on the offensive with a proposal that meets Parisian demands. The winger recently entrusted his interests to the Gestifute agency, led by Jorge Mendes and which collaborates with the Parisians Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves or even Vitinha.

PSG are under no immediate financial pressure to sell, but reports suggest they would consider sitting down at the negotiating table if a marquee offer exceeding €50 million arrives.

Adding extra intrigue to the file, Mbaye recently entrusted his professional representation to Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute agency.

The report adds that Gestifute maintains strong ties with PSG’s hierarchy, managing key squad figures such as Warren Zaïre-Emery, João Neves, and Vitinha, which could streamline formal negotiations if a club steps up with a concrete bid.

Who is Ibrahim Mbaye: ‘One of the most coveted’ players in the market

Considered one of the elite academy graduates from PSG’s famous training center, Mbaye has already written his name into the club’s history books.

At just 16 years, 6 months, and 23 days old, he became the youngest player ever to start a competitive match for PSG, breaking the previous record held by teammate Warren Zaïre-Emery.

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The versatile winger, who is a full international for Senegal and featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, combines explosive pace, direct 1v1 dribbling, and exceptional tactical maturity.

Club/Competition Appearances Goals Assists PSG (First Team) 42 4 4 Paris Saint-Germain U19 29 13 14 Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Youth League 8 2 5 Total 79 19 23

Ibrahim Mbaye stats via Transfermarkt

Although Luis Enrique has integrated Mbaye into senior rotation, the teenager’s desire for consistent starting minutes is driving interest in a summer move.

As Tottenham and Europe’s elite circle, Mbaye stands out as one of the most coveted young prospects on the summer market.