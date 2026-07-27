Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

They are preparing an offer to sign the French international defender, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Tottenham have been very active in the market this summer, bringing in players such as Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

It seems that they are looking to add more quality to the defensive unit, and a report via Football365 claims that Tottenham are looking to bring in a versatile player like Kounde.

Barcelona paid €50 million to sign the defender from Sevilla back in 2022, and Tottenham are prepared to submit an offer of around €65 million in order to get the deal done.

Kounde has consistently shown his quality in Spain, and there is no doubt he has the ability to succeed in English football as well. He could be a key player for Tottenham if he joins the club. Cristian Romero is expected to leave the club this summer, and Djed Spence has been linked with an exit as well.

The versatile French defender can provide cover in multiple positions across the back four, and he could be the ideal acquisition for Tottenham. However, spending €65 million on him might be a bit surprising, especially when they need to improve other areas. They are desperately in need of a reliable striker who can find the back of the net regularly, and they need more quality on the flanks as well.

It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to get the deal done in the coming days. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the French international, and he could look to test himself at the London club.