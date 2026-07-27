(Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

West Ham striker Taty Castellanos has reportedly informed the club that he wants to leave following the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship.

According to Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, the 27-year-old Argentina international has made it clear he has no intention of playing in England’s second tier and is now prioritising a return to La Liga.

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Taty Castellanos wants out as Sevilla and Real Betis eye move

The report claims Castellanos has communicated his desire to leave West Ham, with Sevilla and Real Betis both emerging as serious contenders for his signature.

Having previously impressed during his spell at Girona, the Argentine is keen to return to Spanish football, where he enjoyed one of the most productive periods of his career.

Given West Ham’s reported reluctance to accept a significant financial loss on a player they only signed earlier this year, a loan deal with either an option or obligation to buy is understood to be the most likely structure.

Sevilla are said to have stepped up their interest after generating funds through recent player sales, while city rivals Real Betis are also pushing to secure the striker, setting up a transfer battle between the two Andalusian clubs.

Castellanos’ brief West Ham spell

Castellanos only joined West Ham in January 2026, arriving from Lazio in a deal reportedly worth around €29 million.

Although he was unable to prevent the club’s relegation, the forward made a positive individual impression, scoring six Premier League goals in 18 appearances while also showcasing his movement, work rate and ability to link play.

His performances ensured he remained part of Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina setup, making a prolonged stay in the Championship an unattractive proposition ahead of future international fixtures.

West Ham’s relegation has resulted in big names leaving

West Ham’s relegation has already sparked speculation surrounding several of the club’s biggest names, with a number of senior players linked with moves back to top-flight football.

Perhaps the biggest departure so far has been Mateus Fernandes’ move to Tottenham for a whopping £85m.

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Crysencio Summerville also completed a big money move to Saudi, joining Al-HIlal for £65m.

And while Jarrod Bowen has shown his loyalty by signing an extension, it’s understood that his new deal has a clause which allows him to leave next season if West Ham fail to win promotion.

It appears that the Argentine could now be the next big name on his way out.