Why Chelsea's interest in Danny Welbeck makes perfect sense

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window is synonymous with high-profile, big-money moves, especially at Stamford Bridge.



However, Chelsea’s reported interest in Brighton & Hove Albion veteran Danny Welbeck ahead of the 2026/27 season has raised eyebrows.

At first glance, a 35-year-old striker contradicts the youth-centric recruitment model established by the club’s ownership.

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Yet, when analyzing the dynamics of Chelsea’s current squad, this unexpected link begins to look like a highly shrewd piece of business.

Welbeck’s renaissance on the South Coast

To understand the appeal, one simply has to look at Welbeck’s outstanding 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Defying his age and past injury struggles, the Englishman rolled back the years, making 37 league appearances and accumulating over 2,250 minutes for the Seagulls.

He netted a highly impressive 13 league goals and provided one assist.

To put that output into perspective, Welbeck outscored all but one of Chelsea’s players in the Premier League last season.

The Chelsea context

During the 2025/26 campaign, Chelsea relied heavily on the brilliance of João Pedro, who topped the club’s league scoring charts with 15 goals.

Beyond him, the goalscoring burden largely fell to midfielders Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernández, who both chipped in with 10 league goals.

In terms of traditional central strikers, the Blues leaned on raw, developing forwards like Liam Delap and Marc Guiu.

Here is how Welbeck’s domestic output stacks up against Chelsea’s top Premier League attackers from last season:

Player Club 2025/26 PL Goals 2025/26 PL Assists João Pedro Chelsea 15 5 Danny Welbeck Brighton 13 1 Cole Palmer Chelsea 10 1 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 10 4

While Chelsea’s frontline is incredibly talented, it is undeniably young. Welbeck would not be arriving to start every week.

Instead, he offers a vastly experienced, reliable alternative off the bench. He is renowned for his exceptional hold-up play, tactical intelligence, and tireless pressing, attributes that can help close out tight games or offer a tactical pivot against stubborn low blocks.

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Signing Welbeck should be a no-brainer

Signing Welbeck represents a pragmatic, low-risk stopgap.

Bringing in another high-priced, marquee number nine could threaten to stifle the development of João Pedro, Delap, and Guiu.

Welbeck understands the role of a squad player and brings a level of dressing-room leadership that money simply cannot buy.

While it lacks the glamour of a traditional blockbuster signing, football is often about squad balance rather than sheer star power.

Securing Danny Welbeck on a short-term deal would provide excellent rotational depth, crucial Premier League know-how, and the perfect mentor for Chelsea’s emerging attacking talents.

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