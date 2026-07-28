Michael Oliver during Arsenal's game against Chelsea earlier this season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

John Stones has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old England international is currently a free agent, and both clubs are looking to add more depth to their defence, as per Hooligan Soccer. Stones could prove to be an excellent short-term acquisition for both clubs.

Arsenal need more depth in the defence, especially after William Saliba’s injury. The experienced England International could be the ideal fit for them.

However, Stones earned around £13 million per season at Manchester City, and he will need to reduce his wage demands in order for the move to go through.

On the other hand, Chelsea looked quite vulnerable at the back last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. They will be hoping to get back on track and push for trophies once again. Adding a quality defender will be a priority for them.

Signing the Manchester City player on a free transfer could be a masterstroke; he is certainly one of the best central defenders in the league when he is fit and firing, and he could be an asset for both clubs. Signing a player of his quality for free would be a masterstroke. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Stones is certainly good enough to play for a big club, and he will hope to fight for major trophies once again. The opportunity to play for Arsenal or Chelsea will be exciting.

Arsenal are looking to defend their Premier League crown and win the UEFA Champions League. They need more quality, experience, and leadership in the team. The former Manchester City star could be ideal for them.