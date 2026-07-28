Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a training session one day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026 Final at Puskas Arena on May 29, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Ben Jacobs, they are among multiple clubs interested in the 20-year-old French attacker, but the Cherries are unwilling to sanction his departure.

There have been rumours that he could cost around £130 million, but a price tag has not been set for the young attacker. He was very impressive in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals last season. He is certainly one of the most talented young attacking players in the league right now, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

Arsenal need more quality in the attack, and there is no doubt that Kroupi would be an exceptional long-term investment for them. He can operate anywhere across the front three, and he could develop into a key player for the club.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the youngster as well, but he has a long-term deal with Bournemouth, and they are under no pressure to sell him. It is highly unlikely that any move will occur this summer, and any club hoping to sign the Frenchman will have to wait.

Arsenal need more quality in their attack and should look to invest in a dynamic forward who can operate centrally and on the flanks. They will look to defend their Premier League crown and win the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming campaign. The right additions could help them go all the way.