(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have submitted a new and increased bid for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as per a prominent source on X.

The Gunners are intensifying their efforts in the transfer market to secure the Brazilian international as Mikel Arteta seeks a marquee addition to anchor his engine room ahead of the new season.

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Arsenal submit new revised bid for Bruno Guimaraes

Popular transfer insider revealed the development on social media, confirming that Arsenal’s hierarchy has stepped up negotiations with an improved official offer today.

“Exclusive: We can confirm @Arsenal have increased their bid for Bruno Guimaraes. The NEW bid was submitted TODAY.”

Arsenal had previously seen initial inquiries rebuffed by Newcastle, but this revised proposal reflects North London’s determination to test the Magpies’ resolve.

Arteta views Guimaraes as the missing piece in his midfield setup, capable of offering elite press resistance, tactical intelligence, and dynamic ball progression alongside Declan Rice.

Bruno could force a move away

The sudden push from Arsenal comes amid growing speculation regarding Guimaraes’ future at St James’ Park.

Reports indicate that the 28-year-old midfielder could potentially force a move away from Newcastle to fulfill his ambitions of competing consistently in the UEFA Champions League and challenging for major silverwares.

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While Newcastle United remain eager to keep their talismanic playmaker, the financial pressure of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) combined with the player’s desire for a new challenge could complicate matters for the Magpies.

With personal terms between Arsenal and Guimaraes’ camp not expected to be an issue, all eyes are now on Newcastle’s response to this latest improved offer.