Arsenal ready to make 'official' move to sign Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of a marquee attacker has taken a significant step forward, with the club reportedly preparing an official offer for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Junior.



The Brazilian’s contract situation has created a rare opening, even though Madrid are still working hard to retain one of their most valuable players.

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Rather than accepting the possibility of a sale, the Spanish giants have returned to the negotiating table with an improved proposal.

Arsenal, meanwhile, appear ready to move beyond exploratory interest and test Madrid’s position with a formal bid.

The situation is developing into a direct contest between the security and status Vinícius already enjoys at the Bernabéu and the opportunity to become the central figure in Mikel Arteta’s project.

Madrid submit fresh proposal as Arsenal prepare bid

According to Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid have sent a counter-offer to Vinícius and his representatives as they attempt to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

The club are aware of Arsenal’s interest and want to prevent the forward’s future from remaining unresolved deep into the transfer window.

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Plettenberg also reports that Arsenal are preparing their first official offer and are willing to submit it, with the player’s camp already informed of their intentions.

That marks an important change from simply monitoring the situation, although there is still no guarantee that Madrid would accept a bid or that Vinícius would choose to leave.

Gunners must try their luck with an offer

Sky Sports previously reported a significant difference between Madrid’s proposal and the salary sought by Vinícius, explaining why renewal talks had stalled.

The new counter-offer suggests Madrid are now willing to make another serious attempt to close that gap.

For Arsenal, submitting a bid could be worthwhile even if it is rejected.

It would establish exactly how determined Madrid are to keep the winger and whether the player is genuinely open to the Premier League.

Tactically, Vinícius would transform Arsenal’s left side and reduce their dependence on Bukayo Saka for individual inspiration.

However, the Gunners must avoid becoming leverage in contract negotiations.

A record-breaking package only makes sense if Vinícius clearly chooses Arsenal rather than using their interest to secure better terms in Spain.

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