Arsenal tipped to complete blockbuster move for attacker as 'done deal' claim emerges

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new left winger has produced its most ambitious possibility yet, with former Premier League manager Alan Pardew predicting that a move for Vinícius Junior will eventually happen.



The Brazilian has entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract, leaving the Spanish club with a major decision if renewal talks remain unresolved.

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Arsenal are monitoring the situation and reportedly have the financial strength to pursue a club-record agreement, although Pardew’s confident prediction is far ahead of the transfer’s current position.

Pardew predicts Arsenal to sign Vinícius Junior

According to talkSPORT, as reported by Metro, Pardew believes the attraction of London, Arsenal’s status as Premier League champions and Vinícius’ uncertain position under José Mourinho could convince the winger to move.

‘What a signing that would be. I think this is a deal that will happen,’ Pardew said on talkSPORT.

‘The reason I think that is he’s got history with Jose Mourinho, he’s at Real Madrid, he’s got a year left on his contract. They’ve been trying to get him to sign a new deal for a long time now.

‘When you think about the other side of the coin, the new champions of the Premier League… you’re in London, you’re not in Newcastle, you’re not in Manchester, you’re in London.

‘You’re playing for the champions Arsenal, they’ll put you in a house in Regent’s Park, you can fly in and fly out your family at will because you’ll have enough finance to do it. I think it’s a tempting proposition.’

Pardew added: ‘That’s a done deal in my book, I think that’s going to happen, more so than Bruno Guimaraes.

‘I think it’s their number one target and probably has been for a while.’

Gunners have genuine interest in the Real Madrid attacker

Despite Pardew’s confidence, Sky Sports reports that no club-to-club discussions have taken place.

Arsenal are exploring several forwards, including Julian Alvarez and Bradley Barcola, while Madrid are still attempting to resolve Vinícius’ contract situation.

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Tactically, Pardew is right that the left wing remains the most obvious area for an elite upgrade.

Vinícius would offer pace, unpredictability and proven quality in major European matches, giving Arsenal a devastating attacking balance alongside Bukayo Saka.

However, calling it a done deal is clearly premature. The transfer would demand an enormous fee, record-breaking wages and a firm indication that Vinícius actually wants Arsenal.

The interest appears real, but the player’s decision, not Arsenal’s ambition, will ultimately determine whether this extraordinary move becomes possible.

Arsenal move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior depends on only one condition