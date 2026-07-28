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Arsenal are hoping to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, and the two clubs are currently in advanced talks over a move for the Brazilian midfielder.

According to a report from talkSPORT, progress has been made over a potential £75 million transfer, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can wrap up the deal quickly.

The Brazilian midfielder is looking to join Arsenal, and the Gunners are determined to secure his signature. The player has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions earlier this month.

Arsenal view him as a priority signing and have already made multiple verbal offers to Newcastle. The Magpies were unwilling to sanction his departure, but it seems that their stance is now softening.

It has been a disappointing summer window for Newcastle so far, and they have already lost Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. It seems they are looking to lose another key player, Bruno Guimarães.

The Newcastle captain has been exceptional in the Premier League over the years, and he could prove to be a superb addition to the Arsenal midfield. He will add goals, creativity, technical ability, and defensive cover to the side. He is a complete midfielder who could transform Arsenal in the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club. Arsenal could help him win major trophies. He has consistently impressed in the Premier League, and he is likely to make an immediate impact at the London club.

Arsenal will be hoping to retain their Premier League crown and win the Champions League this time around. Signing the right players could help them fulfil their ambitions.