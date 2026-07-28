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Aston Villa are trying to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea as per the latest update from Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The West Midlands outfit is actively exploring a deal to bring the Senegal international striker to Villa Park as Unai Emery seeks to add dynamic firepower and versatility to his forward line ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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Florian Plettenberg: Aston Villa in talks to sign Nicolas Jackson

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed that Villa remain locked in dialogue on multiple fronts to negotiate a feasible transfer structure for the 25-year-old forward.

“Aston Villa are still in direct talks with both Nicolas Jackson’s camp and Chelsea to find a solution for a permanent transfer or a loan. #CFC. No agreements have been reached yet.”

?? Aston Villa are still in direct talks with both Nicolas Jackson’s camp and Chelsea to find a solution for a permanent transfer or a loan. #CFC No agreements have been reached yet.@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/QzpjArlrGu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 27, 2026

Villa are reportedly open to both a straight purchase or an initial loan arrangement with an option or obligation to buy.

While concrete terms have yet to be finalised between the two Premier League sides, Villa’s persistent negotiations demonstrate their high interest in securing Jackson’s services before the transfer window closes.

Jackson could move if Chelsea sign Danny Welbeck

The potential movement of Jackson away from Stamford Bridge is intrinsically tied to Chelsea’s ongoing transfer market moves.

With Blues head coach Xabi Alonso sanctioning a move for experienced Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, Stamford Bridge is preparing for a reshuffle in their attacking department.

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If Chelsea successfully complete the signing of Welbeck to join Joao Pedro in their frontline, Jackson could find his regular starting opportunities further diminished in West London.

Chelsea’s board is understood to be receptive to letting the Senegalese forward depart if a suitable proposal arrives, giving Aston Villa a clear window of opportunity to finalise a summer signing.