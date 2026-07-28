BBC report names Arteta's dream Arsenal target as Gunners push for mega money move

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly placed Vinícius Junior at the top of their transfer wishlist as Mikel Arteta searches for another game-changing attacker.



The Brazilian would represent one of the biggest signings in Premier League history and a clear statement that the Gunners want to remain among Europe’s elite rather than simply protect their domestic position.

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The financial commitment would be enormous, but Arsenal appear confident they could build a workable package.

The bigger obstacle may be convincing Vinícius that leaving Real Madrid is the right step while he still believes his future could remain at the Bernabéu.

Arsenal make Brazilian attacker their priority

According to BBC Sport, Vinícius has emerged as Arsenal’s number one transfer target, with Arteta particularly keen to bring him to North London.

The club reportedly believe they possess the financial power required to complete the deal, despite the transfer fee and wages likely breaking existing records at the Emirates.

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However, the player has not closed the door on signing a new Real Madrid contract.

Vinícius wants to feel valued by the Spanish club and remains open to staying if both sides can reach an agreement over his importance and salary.

That leaves Arsenal in a difficult position. They can prepare the foundations of a deal, but meaningful progress appears unlikely until the winger decides whether he is genuinely ready to end his long association with Madrid.

Vinícius can completely transform the Gunners

Sky Sports reports that Real Madrid are planning further discussions with the player’s representatives over a long-term renewal.

The Spanish giants want to keep him, while Arsenal continue monitoring the situation without beginning formal club-to-club negotiations.

From a tactical perspective, the appeal is obvious. Vinícius would provide explosive acceleration, elite ball-carrying and a genuine one-on-one threat from the left.

Pairing him with Bukayo Saka would give Arsenal two wide forwards capable of deciding matches without requiring perfect service.

Still, this cannot become a transfer completed purely for reputation. His wages could reshape Arsenal’s salary structure and create difficult expectations across the squad.

The move is worth pursuing because truly world-class opportunities are rare, but only if Vinícius actively chooses Arsenal.

Arteta needs a committed cornerstone for his project, not a superstar who views the Emirates as his second choice.

Arsenal move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior depends on only one condition