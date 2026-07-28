(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Talks are ongoing between Liverpool and Bradley Barcola’s camp as per the latest from Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds are determined to strengthen their frontline before the transfer window closes, but negotiations are still at an early stage.

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Florian Plettenberg provides latest Bradley Barcola update

Taking to X, Plettenberg delivered a balanced update on where negotiations currently stand between all involved parties.

“Sources close to Bradley Barcola confirm that talks are ongoing between Liverpool and the player’s camp. As reported. However, nothing is advanced at this stage and no agreement has been reached with PSG yet. #LFC. Liverpool are pushing hard to make the deal happen. Barcola is open to joining Liverpool. PSG, however, are only willing to negotiate in the event of an extraordinary offer.”

?? Sources close to Bradley Barcola confirm that talks are ongoing between Liverpool and the player’s camp. As reported. However, nothing is advanced at this stage and no agreement has been reached with PSG yet. #LFC Liverpool are pushing hard to make the deal happen.… pic.twitter.com/3U75PhtVzQ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 28, 2026

While personal terms are not expected to pose a major hurdle, Liverpool must still bridge the valuation gap with PSG.

As per some reports, the Reds have already made a bid worth €120m.

The French champions maintain a strong negotiating position and will only sanction Barcola’s departure if an extraordinary financial package is presented.

Liverpool face difficult negotiations with PSG

Although Barcola is said to be open to a move to Anfield, convincing PSG is likely to prove the biggest obstacle.

The French club regard the 23-year-old as one of their most valuable attacking players and are expected to demand a premium fee before entertaining negotiations.

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Liverpool therefore face the challenge of deciding whether to meet PSG’s valuation or continue negotiating in an attempt to lower the asking price.

With time remaining in the transfer window, discussions between the clubs are expected to continue.

Liverpool hold an advantage in the race

Liverpool are not the only club to have shown interest in Barcola, with Arsenal also linked with the France international in recent weeks.

However, reports suggest the winger’s preference is to join Liverpool should he leave Paris this summer.

That stance could strengthen Liverpool’s position if formal club-to-club negotiations gather momentum, although the Reds will still need to convince PSG to sanction the transfer.

For now, talks remain ongoing, but there is no agreement in place between Liverpool and PSG, meaning the deal is still some way from being completed.