A general view of a Chelsea corner flag ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Ghana international midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi from FC Nordsjaelland this summer.

According to a report from BOLD in Denmark, Chelsea owners are looking to sign the 20-year-old midfielder for RC Strasbourg, but the player could eventually move to Chelsea due to the shared ownership.

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Caleb Yirenkyi heading to Strasbourg?

The midfielder is valued at €30 million, and it remains to be seen whether BlueCo can get the deal done. He is a talented player with a bright future, and he could justify the investment in future.

Chelsea could use more depth in the middle of the park, and signing the player on a long-term deal would be ideal. The 20-year-old could head to the French club and continue his development for regular football, and then join Chelsea when he’s ready to make his mark in the Premier League.

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Yirenkyi could head to Chelsea in future

Chelsea are looking to build a team for the future, and the 20-year-old could be an interesting option for them in the middle of the park. The Ghana International has already shown his quality in Denmark and at the international level. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well.

Joining Strasbourg will open up the pathway for him to play for an elite club in future, and the midfielder is likely to be attracted to the idea. It remains to be seen whether BlueCo are prepared to pay €30 million for him. They have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and the 20-year-old could be an asset for them.

Yirenkyi will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.