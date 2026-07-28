Chelsea FC (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras is reportedly a target for Chelsea this summer.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea could look to make a move for the defender in the coming weeks. They need to replace Marc Cucurella, and the Real Madrid defender could be a useful acquisition.

Cucurella’s arrival has pushed Carreras further down the pecking order at the Spanish club, and he needs to leave in search of regular playing time as well. The move could be ideal for all parties. Chelsea have been looking to sign Pep Chavarria as well, but they have not been able to get a deal done for him.

It remains to be seen whether they can sign the 23-year-old Real Madrid player.

Xabi Alonso worked with Carreras during their time together at the Spanish club, and he knows the player well. He might be able to get the best out of the defender.

The player has a contract with Real Madrid until 2030, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is willing to sell him for a reasonable price. Chelsea will not want to pay a premium for someone who is not a guaranteed starter for the Spanish club.

It would be ideal for Real Madrid to sanction his departure and use the funds to improve the other areas of the squad.

The former Benfica defender can be quite effective going forward but unreliable defensively. He will need to improve that area of his game if he wants to succeed at Chelsea. There is no doubt that he has the talent to succeed in English football with some improvement and coaching.