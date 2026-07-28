(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Joao Pedro produced a sensational late hat-trick as Chelsea defeated Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4 in Xabi Alonso’s first match as head coach.

The Brazilian striker came off the bench to transform an already chaotic contest, helping the Blues overturn a one-goal deficit with a devastating nine-minute scoring spree.

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Joao Pedro scores rapid-fire hat-trick

With Chelsea trailing 4-3 midway through the second half, Alonso introduced a raft of senior substitutes to turn the tide.

After Jamie Gittens equalised in the 75th minute, João Pedro took total control of the match.

The 24-year-old forward sparked a brilliant nine-minute goalscoring blitz. In the 80th minute, he picked out the bottom corner after a cross was half-cleared to put Chelsea 5-4 ahead.

Five minutes later, he finished off a brilliant Chelsea move, assisted superbly by Cole Palmer.

And in the 89th minute, he tapped home from corner in a crowded penalty area to complete a rapid hat-trick and seal the 6-4 result.

Following his exclusion from Brazil’s World Cup squad, Pedro provided an immediate statement of intent to his new manager.

Xabi Alonso’s managerial debut brings attacking flair and defensive questions

Chelsea’s attacking display will provide plenty of encouragement for Alonso, whose side showed resilience and quality going forward.

Pedro’s clinical finishing, Palmer’s creativity and Gittens’ impact from the bench highlighted the attacking talent available to the new head coach.

Pedro showed with his impact just how important a player he is for Alonso this coming season.

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At the other end, though, conceding four goals against the A-League side exposed defensive issues that Alonso will want to address before the competitive season begins.

Nevertheless, Chelsea’s ability to fight back from behind and finish strongly ensured the Spaniard enjoyed a winning start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout.