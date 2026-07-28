Man City enter crowded race for PSG winger who is destined for a move

Manchester City have widened their search for emerging attacking talent by placing Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye on their shortlist.



The 18-year-old has quickly developed into one of Europe’s most closely watched young forwards, and his performances for Senegal at the World Cup have only increased the attention surrounding him.

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City are not alone in following the situation. Tottenham, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have all been linked, creating the possibility of a genuine battle for his signature.

With Mbaye looking for a clearer route to regular football, PSG must now decide whether to protect a major academy asset or cash in while interest continues to grow.

Man City join growing race for young PSG prospect

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester City have added Mbaye to their list of attacking options as uncertainty continues over his future in Paris.

The report states that Tottenham and Aston Villa have tracked him for several weeks, while Dortmund and Leipzig are also watching developments.

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Mbaye remains under contract with PSG, so the French champions are not being forced into an immediate sale.

However, his desire for more playing time has changed the mood around the situation.

Breaking into PSG’s crowded attack is difficult, and the teenager may feel a move would accelerate his development after making four appearances for Senegal at the World Cup.

City’s interest also reflects their continued focus on recruiting elite young players before their value rises further. Mbaye is still raw, but his pace, confidence and international exposure make him an appealing long-term investment.

High potential comes with a significant transfer risk

GOAL reports that PSG have placed a valuation of around €50 million on Mbaye after the winger expressed a desire to leave.

That is a major price for an 18-year-old, particularly when several clubs are capable of driving the fee higher.

From City’s perspective, the attraction is obvious. Mbaye is quick, direct and comfortable attacking defenders from wide areas, while his age fits the club’s long-term recruitment strategy.

He could provide depth immediately before growing into a more important role.

The concern is whether City can offer the minutes he wants. Leaving PSG only to become another rotation player would not solve his problem.

City should move if they have a clear development plan, but they must avoid an inflated auction. At €50 million, the pathway into the first team matters as much as the talent.

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