Man United make decisive step to ease the exit of unwanted attacker Marcus Rashford

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United have placed a £42 million valuation on one of their highest-profile players as Marcus Rashford’s uncertain future returns to the centre of the club’s transfer plans.



The 28-year-old is back at Old Trafford after Barcelona decided against turning his loan spell into a permanent deal.

Although he enjoyed productive periods in Spain and previously at Aston Villa, his long-term place at United remains unclear following major changes to the attacking department.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

A permanent sale would remove one of the club’s largest salaries and generate pure profit because Rashford developed through United’s academy.

However, finding a buyer willing to meet the valuation and satisfy the player’s wage demands could make negotiations difficult.

Man United ready to consider official transfer offers

According to Nicolò Schira, Man United want £42 million before approving Rashford’s departure and are prepared to evaluate official proposals for the England international.

The figure represents a slight increase on the £40 million exit clause that was previously included in his contract.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That clause expired without being activated, meaning interested clubs must now negotiate directly with United rather than completing a deal at a fixed price.

Rashford’s future has been questioned since he originally left Old Trafford on loan.

He remains an experienced Premier League attacker capable of playing from the left or through the middle, but his salary and recent inconsistency could limit the number of realistic destinations available to him.

A sale makes sense, but United must be realistic

GOAL has reported that Rashford’s £40 million clause expired after he rejected several opportunities while waiting to discover whether Barcelona would revive their interest.

Any potential buyer must now agree a fresh fee with United.

From the club’s perspective, accepting around £42 million would be sensible. Rashford is no longer guaranteed to start, while United have strengthened their attack with players who better fit the direction of the team.

His departure would also create valuable room on the wage bill for further signings.

However, the asking price should not become an obstacle. Rashford still possesses pace, versatility and proven top-level quality, but clubs will consider his wages as part of the overall package.

United should hold firm initially, though a slightly lower guaranteed fee with achievable add-ons may ultimately be the most practical solution for everyone.

Man United flop Zirkzee set to be offered exit route by Serie A club