Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, and Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, interact prior to the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch has been linked with a move away from the German club, and Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

According to FussballDaten, Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring his situation, and they could look to sign the 20-year-old defender this summer.

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Finn Jeltsch is a top talent

Jeltsch is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a solid long-term acquisition for both clubs.

It is no secret that Liverpool need more depth in the defensive unit. Ibrahim Konaté has left the club on a free transfer, and Joe Gomez is quite injury-prone. Liverpool must invest in another central defender, and the 20-year-old could be an ideal fit.

The player is likely to cost around €55 million, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to pay that amount for him. Jeltsch is a young player who is still largely unproven, and the asking price is quite high. The German outfit will have to be more reasonable with their demands.

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Where will Jeltsch end up?

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for the young defender. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the exposure he needs. Regular gametime in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

On the other hand, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player as well. Ben White is set to leave the club this summer, and William Saliba is likely to be sidelined with a back injury for quite some time. It would not be a surprise if they decided to invest in the 20-year-old. It remains to be seen where Jeltsch ends up.