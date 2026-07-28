Liverpool hold 'preliminary talks' for attacker who has made up his mind for a move

(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have stepped up their search for a major attacking signing by opening preliminary discussions over a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.



The French international has emerged as the Reds’ leading target as they reshape their forward line, but PSG’s enormous valuation remains a major obstacle.

The European champions are demanding around €170 million, a figure Liverpool consider excessive despite Barcola’s pace, versatility and growing reputation.

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Liverpool explored a deal when he was valued at approximately €85 million and have no intention of paying twice that amount now.

However, the player’s contract position and reported desire to leave Paris could eventually force PSG to soften their demands.

Liverpool begin discussions to sign PSG winger

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool have held preliminary talks regarding Barcola, although formal negotiations between the clubs have not yet started.

That situation is expected to change, with the winger currently viewed as Liverpool’s preferred attacking addition.

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PSG’s €170 million starting point has reportedly been influenced by an inflated transfer market, particularly the £116 million move involving Elliot Anderson and Chelsea’s £117 million purchase of Morgan Rogers.

Liverpool accept that Barcola will require a substantial investment, but they do not believe those deals justify doubling his valuation within one year.

The Reds are also aware that Barcola has two years remaining on his contract and reportedly does not intend to sign an extension.

Liverpool believe PSG risk receiving a considerably smaller fee if they delay his sale until his agreement enters its final year.

Reds must remain patient to make a deal

talkSPORT has also reported that Barcola wants to leave after starting only 21 league matches, while PSG have placed a £145 million valuation on him.

Liverpool’s interest makes tactical sense because his acceleration and direct dribbling would add unpredictability to their attack.

However, agreeing to PSG’s opening demand would be difficult to justify. Barcola is an exciting winger, but Liverpool would be paying a record fee for potential rather than a consistently dominant goalscorer.

The smartest strategy is to remain patient and use the player’s contract situation as leverage.

If Barcola clearly pushes for the move, PSG may eventually accept a fee closer to Liverpool’s valuation.

The Reds should pursue him seriously, but walking away would be better than allowing recent Premier League spending to dictate an unrealistic price.

Liverpool are considering a bargain move for Premier League winner this summer