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Liverpool are hoping to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from L’Equipe, the player has already spoken with Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola and has reached an agreement in principle to join the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can now secure an agreement with PSG over a fee. There have been rumours that the player could cost in excess of €120 million. It is an expensive deal, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to break the Bank for him.

They need more quality on the flanks, and Barcola would be an excellent long-term investment. He can score goals consistently and create opportunities for his teammates. Liverpool need more pace and width on the flanks, and the French International would be ideal for them. He is excellent at taking on defenders and beating them in one-versus-one situations. He will also stretch the opposition defence and create more space for the other Liverpool attacks.

Barcola had 20 goal contributions last term.

Even though the asking price is quite high, the player is still only 23, and he has plenty of room for development. He has all the tools to become a superstar in the future. He might be able to justify the investment in the long-term.

After the departure of Mohamed Salah, investing in a top-class winger is now a priority for Liverpool. The French International could certainly fill the void left by the Egyptian, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The fact that he has already reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool will come as a boost for the Premier League club.