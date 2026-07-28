Man United flop Zirkzee set to be offered exit route by Serie A club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could allow another attacker to leave Old Trafford, with Juventus working on a deal for Joshua Zirkzee.



The Netherlands international has struggled to secure a guaranteed starting position since arriving from Bologna in 2024, and a return to Serie A may offer him the regular football he needs.

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Juventus are rebuilding their frontline under Luciano Spalletti and remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

However, Zirkzee is being considered both as an alternative and as a possible additional signing if the finances allow.

Juventus have contacted United and the player’s representatives, but no agreement has been completed.

Juventus begin talks over possible summer transfer

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara has approached Man United and Zirkzee’s camp to explore the conditions of a transfer.

The Italian club initially viewed Zirkzee as the main alternative to Kolo Muani, whose proposed return from PSG has proved difficult to arrange.

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However, Juventus are now considering whether both attackers could be added as part of Spalletti’s major offensive rebuild.

Zirkzee is reportedly open to returning to Italy, where he produced the best football of his career with Bologna.

United do not consider him untouchable, but the structure of any deal will be important because they will want to protect their original investment.

Zirkzee exit would suit Man United and the player as well

Football Italia reports that United value Zirkzee at approximately €35–40 million and could consider an initial loan containing an option to buy.

From Juventus’ perspective, a temporary deal would reduce the immediate financial risk while allowing Spalletti to assess whether the Dutch forward can rediscover his Serie A form.

Zirkzee’s close control, link-up play and ability to operate behind a striker could make him an interesting tactical fit.

For United, however, a simple loan with no guarantees would offer limited benefit.

Michael Carrick may not view Zirkzee as a regular starter, but losing him temporarily without securing a future transfer fee could leave the club facing the same problem next summer.

United should approve the move only if Juventus accept an obligation to buy based on achievable conditions.

Zirkzee needs consistent football, and Italy may be the best environment for him, but the Red Devils must ensure the arrangement creates both squad space and a clear financial return.

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