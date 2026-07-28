Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Turkish outfit Galatasaray this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the player wants to compete at the highest level, and a move to the Premier League is on his wishlist. The player has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to make a move for him.

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Victor Osimhen is a top-class player

The Nigerian International is a top-class player who has proven himself across multiple leagues. He has shown his quality in France and Italy before establishing himself as a key player for his club in Turkey. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

He registered 30 goal contributions for the Turkish outfit last season, and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him. Benjamin Sesko is still quite young, and he is getting to grips with English football. Manchester United should look to bring someone who can share the goalscoring burden with the Slovenian International. The Nigerian could be the ideal partner for him.

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Osimhen deal will be difficult

Osimhen is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact. It remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit is prepared to sanction his departure.

Osimhen is a key player for Galatasaray, and they will look to resist any approaches for the player. Manchester United might have to make a premium offer to convince them. The player’s desire to move to a top club will encourage interested parties such as Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move.