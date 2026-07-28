Nick Woltemade of Newcastle is challenged by Jaka Bijol of Leeds during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St James' Park on January 07, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Petar Sucic from Inter Milan.

The Croatian international has impressed at the Italian club since joining them, and the likes of Newcastle and Leeds United are keeping tabs on him. It remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer to sign the 22-year-old midfielder.

According to reports from Italy via Sports Witness, the two clubs have already approached Inter about the player, and they could be willing to pay €35-40 million to secure the signing of the Croatian international.

However, Inter Milan are unwilling to sanction his departure. They rate Sucic highly and believe he could be a key player for them in the long term. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle or Leeds United can convince the Italian champions to sell the player with an attractive offer.

Both clubs need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old would be ideal for them. Sucic scored four goals and picked up four assists last season.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan believe that he will be an important part of their plans going forward, especially with Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the twilight stages of their careers. The 22-year-old midfielder is not pushing for a move either. It will be difficult for Newcastle or Leeds United to get the deal done.

The Croatian midfielder already plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he’s consistently fighting for major trophies. Newcastle or Leeds United will not be able to provide him with that form. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.