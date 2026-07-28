Premier League boss ends any chance of Chelsea signing midfield target

Chelsea’s attempt to add more leadership and experience to their midfield appears to have reached a dead end, with Sunderland refusing to entertain a sale of club captain Granit Xhaka.



New Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso was reportedly interested in working with the midfielder again following their successful spell together at Bayer Leverkusen.

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However, Sunderland’s position is clear: Xhaka remains a central part of their plans, and the club have no intention of allowing him to leave after only one season at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland declare Chelsea pursuit “closed”

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea submitted an opening offer worth £8 million for Xhaka, but Sunderland rejected it and informed the London club that their captain was not available.

Speaking after Sunderland’s 4-2 friendly defeat against Liverpool, manager Régis Le Bris delivered a firm response when asked about the midfielder’s future.

“No, this topic is closed.

“He has been really clear about his future. He loves Sunderland, he wants to stay in Sunderland.

“He wants to make the future of Sunderland. He is a good captain. Great leader.”

Xhaka played an important role in Sunderland’s impressive campaign, providing experience and control in midfield as the Black Cats secured European qualification.

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Chelsea’s interest was understandable because of his relationship with Alonso, but the £8 million offer was always unlikely to change Sunderland’s position.

Chelsea should accept the decision and look elsewhere

The Guardian also reports that Sunderland are under no financial pressure to sell and consider Xhaka an essential figure as they prepare to balance domestic and European football.

From Chelsea’s perspective, Xhaka would have offered qualities their young squad occasionally lacks.

He understands Alonso’s tactical demands, can control the tempo of matches and is comfortable operating in a possession-heavy system. His leadership could also have helped guide the club’s younger midfielders.

However, Chelsea should now move on rather than continue pursuing an unwilling seller.

Xhaka is entering the later stage of his career, and Sunderland would demand considerably more than Chelsea’s opening proposal to even consider negotiations.

The reunion may have made tactical sense, but overpaying for a short-term option would not.

Chelsea would be better served targeting a younger midfielder who can provide similar authority while also developing into a long-term part of Alonso’s project.

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